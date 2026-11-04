Singh called 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' favorite after spontaneous backstory
Entertainment
Mika Singh and Rai Laxmi's Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein story behind it is as spontaneous as it gets.
Mika even called it one of his favorite songs, showing how sometimes the best things aren't planned at all.
Singh and Laxmi's spontaneous song idea
This song is all about that instant creative spark between Mika and Rai Laxmi, their natural vibe turned a random idea into a song.
It's proof that great music doesn't always need months of planning; sometimes, you just need good company and an open mind.