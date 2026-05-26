Singh, Chugh meet in Amritsar to fight Punjab youth addiction
Entertainment
Yo Yo Honey Singh is taking his music in a new direction: he's teaming up with BJP leader Tarun Chugh to fight drug addiction among Punjab's youth.
They met in Amritsar to talk about ways to tackle the crisis, and Singh pledged to use his songs and platform for spreading awareness.
Musician Singh revealed 8-year addiction struggle
Singh opened up about his own eight-year struggle with substance abuse, saying he's committed to helping others avoid the same path.
Chugh called him an inspiration for young people, and Singh emphasized, "We need to save the youth from drugs."
This comes just after Mika Singh also joined anti-drug efforts in Punjab earlier this month.