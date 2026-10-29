Singh claims CINTAA victory after Dindoshi and High Court rulings

Upasana Singh has claimed victory in the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) leadership battle, which also involved Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon.

At a press conference on October 28, Singh and treasurer Nagma Morarji shared that the Dindoshi Court and High Court had given rulings in their favor within CINTAA.

They made it clear this isn't about power, Singh said, "The struggle... perhaps for them, it is all about holding onto the chair (power), but for us, it is for the truth. Because our only motto is 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs)."

"And we have won," she added.