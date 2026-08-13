Singh criticizes Yash's 'Toxic' trailer, warns 'we will vacate Karnataka'
Kannada actor Risheekaa Singh has kicked off a heated discussion by criticizing the trailer for Yash's new film, Toxic.
In a video that's gone viral, she called out the film's intimate scenes and questioned why Yash, who is both a husband and father, would take part in them.
She urged Yash to show more respect for women and warned, "If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka."
Opinion split on Singh's 'Toxic' comments
Singh's comments have split opinions online. Some fans defended Yash, saying the scenes are just part of fiction and were consensual.
Others pointed to supportive statements from Toxic's female cast about their experience working with Yash and the film's team.
Critics referenced Singh's own past films to challenge her view, while some praised her for speaking up.
All this controversy has only added hype to Toxic, which releases in multiple languages on August 26.