Singh criticizes Yash's 'Toxic' trailer, warns 'we will vacate Karnataka'

Kannada actor Risheekaa Singh has kicked off a heated discussion by criticizing the trailer for Yash's new film, Toxic.

In a video that's gone viral, she called out the film's intimate scenes and questioned why Yash, who is both a husband and father, would take part in them.

She urged Yash to show more respect for women and warned, "If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka."