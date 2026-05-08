Singh debuts in 'Kashaba' about India's 1st individual Olympic medalist

Singh praises Manjule's creative freedom

Singh plays a character close to Jadhav and shared that working on Kashaba felt personal, especially since it was shot in Kolhapur, where he went for wrestling more than 20 years ago.

He praised director Manjule for giving actors creative freedom and spoke highly of his co-stars' talents.

As Singh put it, I do not care if it is for one hour or just a few minutes, I want the character to leave an impact on the audience and contribute to the film.

The film took over one-and-a-half to two years to make.