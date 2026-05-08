Singh debuts in 'Kashaba' about India's 1st individual Olympic medalist
Wrestler and reality TV personality Sangram Singh is making his acting debut in Kashaba, a Marathi film directed by Nagraj Manjule.
The movie tells the story of Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's first individual Olympic medalist, and features big names like Nana Patekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Sandeep Kulkarni.
Singh praises Manjule's creative freedom
Singh plays a character close to Jadhav and shared that working on Kashaba felt personal, especially since it was shot in Kolhapur, where he went for wrestling more than 20 years ago.
He praised director Manjule for giving actors creative freedom and spoke highly of his co-stars' talents.
As Singh put it, I do not care if it is for one hour or just a few minutes, I want the character to leave an impact on the audience and contribute to the film.
The film took over one-and-a-half to two years to make.