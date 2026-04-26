Singh defends Khan amid 'Maatrubhumi' unprofessional behavior rumors on set Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Chitrangda Singh is standing up for Salman Khan after rumors about his unprofessional behavior on the Maatrubhumi set.

While she'd heard warnings about his work habits, Singh shared that her own experience was nothing like that: She found him punctual, considerate, and easy to talk to.

"People said he wouldn't come early, but he came early because I was shooting early."