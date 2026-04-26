Singh defends Khan amid 'Maatrubhumi' unprofessional behavior rumors on set
Entertainment
Chitrangda Singh is standing up for Salman Khan after rumors about his unprofessional behavior on the Maatrubhumi set.
While she'd heard warnings about his work habits, Singh shared that her own experience was nothing like that: She found him punctual, considerate, and easy to talk to.
"People said he wouldn't come early, but he came early because I was shooting early."
'Maatrubhumi' Galwan Valley 'SVC63' Eid 2027
Maatrubhumi is a war drama inspired by real events at Galwan Valley, with Khan playing an army colonel and Singh as his wife.
Up next, he's teaming up with Nayanthara in the tentatively titled SVC63, aiming for an Eid 2027 release after wrapping filming by September 2026.