Singh demands apology from Uniyal over allegations Mehndi was drunk

Mika Singh is demanding a public apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal, who accused his brother Daler Mehndi of performing while drunk and lip-syncing at a recent festival in Tehri.

Mika took to social media, saying the accusations were not just unfair to Daler but, "aaj agr koii ttiicr skuul yaa koNlej meN kisii bcce ko ddaaNtttaa hai, to bhii bdd'aa muddaa bn jaataa hai / phir ek itne bdd'e klaakaar ko mNc pr sbke saamne is trh ddaaNttnaa aur apmaanit krnaa khaaN tk shii hai?"

and called the minister's behavior "I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologize for the way he was treated."