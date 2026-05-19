Singh denies split rumors with Limbachiyaa, calls out media
Entertainment
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are definitely not splitting up, despite what some headlines suggest.
Bharti addressed the rumors in a recent YouTube vlog, saying, "This is wrong, we cannot be separated. We will not be separated even after death,"
She called out media outlets for spreading false stories just for attention.
Limbachiyaa rented apartment for work
Bharti explained that Haarsh has simply rented an apartment in their building for work purposes, but he still lives with her—so no one's moving out.
The couple has faced plenty of trolling since their wedding in 2017, but they've stuck together and built a happy family with their two sons, Laksh and Yashveer.