Singh disputes Excel Entertainment's 45cr claim over 'Don 3' exit Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Ranveer Singh is caught up in a dispute with Excel Entertainment after allegedly leaving Don 3: the studio wants ₹45 crore to cover alleged losses/production-related expenses, but Ranveer offered ₹10 crore, which they rejected.

Ammy Virk, who's worked with him before, says the producers sidelined Ranveer when he was struggling and now are asking for compensation after his recent Dhurandhar success.

Virk feels Ranveer isn't at fault and stands by his commitment to his work.