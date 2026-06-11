Singh disputes Excel Entertainment's 45cr claim over 'Don 3' exit
Ranveer Singh is caught up in a dispute with Excel Entertainment after allegedly leaving Don 3: the studio wants ₹45 crore to cover alleged losses/production-related expenses, but Ranveer offered ₹10 crore, which they rejected.
Ammy Virk, who's worked with him before, says the producers sidelined Ranveer when he was struggling and now are asking for compensation after his recent Dhurandhar success.
Virk feels Ranveer isn't at fault and stands by his commitment to his work.
Virk backs Singh credits daughter Dua
Virk also shared that Ranveer invested everything in the Dhurandhar franchise, and credits Ranveer's daughter Dua (born September 2024) as a lucky charm for its success.
Despite all the drama, Ranveer is moving forward: he's gearing up for his next film Pralay with Jay Mehta. Plus, he and Deepika Padukone are parents to Dua.