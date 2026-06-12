Singh faces FWICE non-cooperation directive after 'Don 3' exit
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is facing a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after he unexpectedly dropped out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 just weeks before filming.
While it's not an official ban, FWICE says the move is meant to address claims from producers about major financial losses caused by his sudden exit.
Team 'Don 3' cites 45cr
The Don 3 team says they spent about ₹45 crore on preps before Ranveer left, sharing documents and chats as proof.
Despite being sent several notices asking for answers, Singh reportedly didn't respond.
FWICE says this step is about protecting industry interests and making sure everyone stays accountable.