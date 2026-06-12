Singh faces FWICE non-cooperation directive after 'Don 3' exit Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Ranveer Singh is facing a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after he unexpectedly dropped out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 just weeks before filming.

While it's not an official ban, FWICE says the move is meant to address claims from producers about major financial losses caused by his sudden exit.