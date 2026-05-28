Singh faces FWICE work ban over 'Don 3' 45cr damages

Dhillon urges FWICE to consult CINTAA

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon called FWICE's decision "strange" and wished they'd discussed it with her team first, saying, "FWICE should have taken us into confidence, we are affiliates and as a representative if they had asked us we would have tried to mediate in the case."

FWICE's president claims he tried reaching out to Dhillon but got no reply.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's team says he remains committed to professionalism and respecting the industry.