Singh faces FWICE work ban over 'Don 3' 45cr damages
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is facing some heat after FWICE said its members won't work with him until he explains why he dropped out of Don 3, for which the producers reportedly sought ₹45 crore in damages.
CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon thinks FWICE's move is odd, especially since she wasn't looped in.
Dhillon urges FWICE to consult CINTAA
CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon called FWICE's decision "strange" and wished they'd discussed it with her team first, saying, "FWICE should have taken us into confidence, we are affiliates and as a representative if they had asked us we would have tried to mediate in the case."
FWICE's president claims he tried reaching out to Dhillon but got no reply.
Meanwhile, Ranveer's team says he remains committed to professionalism and respecting the industry.