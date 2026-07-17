Singh of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' gets engaged to Chawla
Aanchal Singh, known for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, got engaged to longtime partner Mohit Chawla in a private ceremony a couple of days before July 16.
She shared the happy news (and some sweet photos) on Instagram, saying they're enjoying their engagement and haven't set a wedding date yet.
Singh stresses showing up for love
Aanchal opened up about their relationship, sharing that she and Mohit have been together for years.
She called the proposal beautiful but said what really matters is "showing up, every single day," and that real love grows through friendship, honesty, and mutual respect.
Singh's engagement excites fans
After her breakout role in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Aanchal appeared in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Qubool Hai.
Usually pretty private about her life, this engagement news is a big moment for her fans.