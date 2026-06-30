Singh preps for 'Pralay' zombie thriller ahead of Australia shoot
Ranveer Singh is gearing up for a new zombie thriller called Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta.
Shooting kicks off in Australia this September, and Singh is already deep into prep for what sounds like a physically and emotionally intense role.
The film's preproduction team includes technicians with global experience, hinting at some serious production value.
'Pralay' 300cr budget leans on VFX
With a massive ₹300 crore budget, Pralay is one of Singh's most expensive projects yet and will lean heavily on VFX to build its zombie-filled world.
The story follows a couple fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, exploring themes of resilience in chaotic times.
Singh isn't just acting (he's also involved creatively) while Mehta promises an experience unlike anything India has seen before.