Singh preps for 'Pralay' zombie thriller ahead of Australia shoot

'Pralay' 300cr budget leans on VFX

With a massive ₹300 crore budget, Pralay is one of Singh's most expensive projects yet and will lean heavily on VFX to build its zombie-filled world.

The story follows a couple fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, exploring themes of resilience in chaotic times.

Singh isn't just acting (he's also involved creatively) while Mehta promises an experience unlike anything India has seen before.