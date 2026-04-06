Singh reminds Gera to respect 'Dhurandhar' NDA after sharing details
Entertainment
Mona Singh recently reminded her friend Gaurav Gera to keep quiet about his role in the film Dhurandhar.
Gera, thrilled about landing his first big project in years, started sharing details before Singh gently pointed out he'd signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
She emphasized that talking too soon can spoil the excitement and creative process.
'Dhurandhar' ties Gera to Karachi mission
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Gera as Aalam Bhai, someone tied to an Indian agent's secret mission in Karachi.
Singh compared this need for secrecy to her own experience on Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, saying keeping plot twists hidden made her character reveal more impactful.
She's also been busy lately with Subedaar and Netflix's Kohrra Season two.