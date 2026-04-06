Singh reminds Gera to respect 'Dhurandhar' NDA after sharing details

'Dhurandhar' ties Gera to Karachi mission

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Gera as Aalam Bhai, someone tied to an Indian agent's secret mission in Karachi.

Singh compared this need for secrecy to her own experience on Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, saying keeping plot twists hidden made her character reveal more impactful.

She's also been busy lately with Subedaar and Netflix's Kohrra Season two.