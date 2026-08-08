Singh returns to playback with 'Yeh Awarapan' for 'Awarapan 2'

Amaal shared that when he first played the song for Arijit, the singer felt Amaal's version was good enough and almost passed on it. But after some gentle nudging from Amaal and a bit of thought, Arijit agreed to record it.

As Amaal put it, Arijit Singh is very rare because of his talent, hard work, and the courage to step away from film music when he wants to.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, and hits theaters August 14.