Singh rumored to star in 'Pralay' directed by Mehta Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Ranveer Singh is rumored to star in Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta (of Scam 1992 fame) and co-produced by Hansal Mehta.

The buzz started after Singh was spotted at Mehta's office, and it's his first big project since resolving issues with the film workers' federation (FWICE).