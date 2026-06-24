Singh rumored to star in 'Pralay' directed by Mehta
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is rumored to star in Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta (of Scam 1992 fame) and co-produced by Hansal Mehta.
The buzz started after Singh was spotted at Mehta's office, and it's his first big project since resolving issues with the film workers' federation (FWICE).
Priyadarshan may join 'Pralay' cast
Casting is underway, with Mukesh Chhabra, who's worked with Singh before, seen at meetings.
Kalyani Priyadarshan might join as the female lead.
Fans are hoping for an official announcement on July 6, which happens to be Singh's birthday.