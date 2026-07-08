Singh: 'Satluj' taken down from ZEE5 48 hours after release Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Actor Kanwarjit Singh is pretty stunned that his film Satluj vanished from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its India release on July 3.

The takedown happened over certification issues, and Singh openly wondered, "what are you afraid of?"

The film had already faced tough demands, like 127 cuts and even being pulled from a Canadian festival.