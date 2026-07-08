Singh: 'Satluj' taken down from ZEE5 48 hours after release
Actor Kanwarjit Singh is pretty stunned that his film Satluj vanished from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its India release on July 3.
The takedown happened over certification issues, and Singh openly wondered, "what are you afraid of?"
The film had already faced tough demands, like 127 cuts and even being pulled from a Canadian festival.
'Satluj' depicts Khalra: Singh praises producers
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj tells the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who uncovered alleged illegal cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the turbulent 1980s and 1990s.
Singh praised the producers for sticking with it through all the hurdles and encouraged viewers to see it as an important piece of history.
Union ministry cites 'Satluj' uncertified release
According to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Satluj was released without finishing required certification steps.
Officials also said changing the title before its OTT launch broke some rules.
For now, ZEE5 has taken down the film until these issues get sorted out.