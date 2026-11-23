Singh says actors review sensitive 'Mirzapur' scenes before release
Gurmmeet Singh, who directs Mirzapur, shared that he involves actors in shaping their roles, especially for sensitive scenes.
Before anything goes public, actors get to review and give input on these moments, making sure everyone feels comfortable and respected on set.
Singh stresses trust and transparency
Singh's approach is all about trust and transparency. He said he wants his actors to feel safe and comfortable, especially with sensitive scenes.
This comes as conversations about fair representation in entertainment are growing louder, and Singh hopes his process gives actors more control while still telling a strong story.