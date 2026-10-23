Singh says Mehndi broke down after Uniyal's Uttarakhand accusation
Entertainment
Mika Singh has spoken out about his brother Daler Mehndi's emotional state after a recent concert in Uttarakhand, where Minister Subodh Uniyal accused Daler of performing under the influence.
Mika shared that Daler broke down during their call, saying, "When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying," attributed to Mika Singh.
Video sparks controversy Singh defends mehndi
A video of the minister interrupting Daler's performance sparked the controversy, but Daler hasn't responded publicly.
Mika defended him on social media and called for an apology, stressing his brother's innocence.
The Uttarakhand chief minister later reassured both singers they were welcome in the state.