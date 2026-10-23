Singh says Mehndi broke down after Uniyal's Uttarakhand accusation

Mika Singh has spoken out about his brother Daler Mehndi's emotional state after a recent concert in Uttarakhand, where Minister Subodh Uniyal accused Daler of performing under the influence.

Mika shared that Daler broke down during their call, saying, "When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying," attributed to Mika Singh.