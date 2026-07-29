Singh says 'Mirzapur' season 4 scripting started, movie prioritized
Entertainment
Mirzapur fans, it's official: Season four is in the works!
Director Gurmmeet Singh says scripting has started, but production timelines are still being finalized as the focus remains on completing the film.
Coordinating the show's big cast is tricky, so the team's focus right now is all about getting the movie out first.
'Mirzapur' film continues series timeline
The movie continues the timeline established in the show's debut season and brings back favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, plus some new faces including Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar.
Directed by Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar), it'll hit screens in both Hindi and Telugu for an even bigger audience.