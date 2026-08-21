Singh says unnamed label stalled creativity, praises Yash's 'Ramayana' portrayal

Singer-rapper Honey Singh went live on Instagram to say an unnamed music label's harassment is holding back his creativity: he claims he could've dropped five songs a month if not for this.

Staying hopeful, he added, "Even Ravana's arrogance didn't last."

During the same session, Singh gave a shoutout to Yash's portrayal of Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana and said he hopes the movie respects the original story and people's sentiments.