Singh says unnamed label stalled creativity, praises Yash's 'Ramayana' portrayal
Entertainment
Singer-rapper Honey Singh went live on Instagram to say an unnamed music label's harassment is holding back his creativity: he claims he could've dropped five songs a month if not for this.
Staying hopeful, he added, "Even Ravana's arrogance didn't last."
During the same session, Singh gave a shoutout to Yash's portrayal of Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana and said he hopes the movie respects the original story and people's sentiments.
'Ramayana' 2-part Nov-6-2026 Diwali-2027
Ramayana is set to release in two parts: the first hits theaters on November 6, 2026, with part two expected around Diwali 2027.