Singh spotted in Mumbai with BMW i7 electric sedan
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh has upgraded his garage with the all-electric BMW i7, spotted cruising around Mumbai in his new ride.
He picked the BMW i7 50 xDrive M Sport variant, which is known for its mix of power and green credentials, definitely a flex if you're into both speed and sustainability.
Singh fronted BMW 7 Series launch
This isn't just a random splurge: Singh recently fronted BMW India's 7 Series launch, even unveiling the i7 at its big event in Delhi last month.
The car itself packs 449hp and can go up to 728km on one charge, plus it's loaded with luxe features like executive lounge seating.
It's clear both Singh and BMW are betting big on electric cars in India's premium market.