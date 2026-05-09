Singh spotted with Padukone and daughter on 'King' set
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh was seen hanging out with wife Deepika Padukone and their daughter Dua on the sets of her new film King in South Africa.
Fans shared snaps of Ranveer keeping it casual while spending time with Dua, as Deepika shot a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan.
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' hits Netflix JioHotstar
Ranveer's movie, Dhurandhar The Revenge, hits Netflix in international locations and JioHotstar in India between May 14-15, 2026, with an extended "Raw and Undekha" cut running nearly four hours.
There's also buzz about the Dhurandhar franchise expanding, as creators tease a big announcement for late 2026.