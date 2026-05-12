Singh to play Shiva and produce 'The Immortals of Meluha'

Singh attached to 'Pralay' August 2026

The film will be based on Tripathi's first book, which reimagines Shiva as a hero saving an ancient civilization.

Production kicks off in 2028, but before that, Ranveer has his hands full: he's attached to the zombie film Pralay (scheduled to go on floors in August 2026) and expected to begin work on an Aditya Dhar project from March 2027.

His recent hits like Dhurandhar show he's all about big stories these days.