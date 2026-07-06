Singh turns 41 after 'Dhurandhar' hits and Padukone pregnancy announcement

'Dhurandhar' 1,307.35cr 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' 1,813.39cr

Dhurandhar pulled in an impressive ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide last December, but its sequel took things up a notch, earning ₹1,813.39 crore after releasing in March.

These blockbusters have made Ranveer one of Bollywood's biggest names right now.

Meanwhile, fans loved the couple's Instagram reveal: Deepika posted a photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test with two little evil-eye emojis as the caption.

All in all, it's been a record-breaking year for both his career and family life!