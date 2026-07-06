Singh turns 41 after 'Dhurandhar' hits and Padukone pregnancy announcement
Ranveer Singh turns 41 this Monday, and honestly, he's got a lot to celebrate.
This past year saw him smashing box office records with back-to-back hits: Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
And on the personal front, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone shared some sweet news in April: they're expecting their second child.
'Dhurandhar' 1,307.35cr 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' 1,813.39cr
Dhurandhar pulled in an impressive ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide last December, but its sequel took things up a notch, earning ₹1,813.39 crore after releasing in March.
These blockbusters have made Ranveer one of Bollywood's biggest names right now.
Meanwhile, fans loved the couple's Instagram reveal: Deepika posted a photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test with two little evil-eye emojis as the caption.
All in all, it's been a record-breaking year for both his career and family life!