Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr as ticket sales fall

'Dhurandhar 2' continues spy saga

Despite a recent dip (just ₹5.20 crore on day 26), Dhurandhar 2's total stands at a massive ₹1,088.62 crore. It even beat lifetime records set by Baahubali 2 and RRR.

The movie continues the action-packed spy story from the original Dhurandhar, with high-stakes missions and plenty of twists that have kept fans coming back for more.