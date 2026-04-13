Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr as ticket sales fall
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 made history as the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India, but now ticket sales are dropping in its fifth week.
Released on March 19, the spy thriller is losing steam as new movies like Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany grab audience attention.
'Dhurandhar 2' continues spy saga
Despite a recent dip (just ₹5.20 crore on day 26), Dhurandhar 2's total stands at a massive ₹1,088.62 crore. It even beat lifetime records set by Baahubali 2 and RRR.
The movie continues the action-packed spy story from the original Dhurandhar, with high-stakes missions and plenty of twists that have kept fans coming back for more.