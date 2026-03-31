Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr in India, over ₹1,300cr worldwide Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India and raked in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

That puts it right up there with hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

The film's massive success highlights just how much audiences are loving it across the board.