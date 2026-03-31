Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr in India, over ₹1,300cr worldwide
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India and raked in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
That puts it right up there with hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.
The film's massive success highlights just how much audiences are loving it across the board.
Industry lauds 'Dhurandhar 2' direction, Singh
Industry big names (from Nag Ashwin to Karan Johar) are praising the film for its standout direction and Ranveer Singh's impressive performance.
The film continues to perform strongly at the box office.