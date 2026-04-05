Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' hits ₹1,013 cr box office in India
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has stormed past the ₹1,000 crore mark in India in just 18 days: an impressive achievement that puts it on track to possibly beat Baahubali 2's all-time record.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film has already collected over ₹1,013 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' Day 18 ₹34.44 cr
Even after nearly three weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is drawing big crowds, earning ₹34.44 crore on day 18 alone and reaching a gross collection of ₹1,213.74 crore in India.
With Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt joining Singh on screen, the film's strong story has won over fans; actor Rana Daggubati even gave a shoutout to its storytelling.
Despite all the buzz, director Dhar is keeping things grounded and focusing on family life, according to actor Mustafa Ahmed.