Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' hits ₹1,013 cr box office in India

'Dhurandhar 2' Day 18 ₹34.44 cr

Even after nearly three weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is drawing big crowds, earning ₹34.44 crore on day 18 alone and reaching a gross collection of ₹1,213.74 crore in India.

With Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt joining Singh on screen, the film's strong story has won over fans; actor Rana Daggubati even gave a shoutout to its storytelling.

Despite all the buzz, director Dhar is keeping things grounded and focusing on family life, according to actor Mustafa Ahmed.