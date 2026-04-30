Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,785cr worldwide at box office

'Dhurandhar 2' India net hits ₹1,333.94cr

On day 42, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹1 crore in India (net total: ₹1,333.94 crore). Overseas earnings nudged up too, now at ₹424.95 crore, bringing the global gross to an impressive ₹1,782.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is also making waves with a solid run of its own despite the competition.