Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,785cr worldwide at box office
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is still going strong after 42 days, closing in on a massive ₹1,785 crore worldwide.
Released back in March, the film has managed to hold its ground even with new releases like Bhooth Bangla and Michael competing for attention.
'Dhurandhar 2' India net hits ₹1,333.94cr
On day 42, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹1 crore in India (net total: ₹1,333.94 crore). Overseas earnings nudged up too, now at ₹424.95 crore, bringing the global gross to an impressive ₹1,782.15 crore.
Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is also making waves with a solid run of its own despite the competition.