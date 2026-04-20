Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1,100cr, OTT delayed by 'Tridev' copyright dispute
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 has smashed the box office with over ₹1,100 crore in earnings, but fans hoping to stream it will have to wait.
The film's digital release is delayed because of an alleged copyright dispute linked to Tridev, with its big ₹150 crore JioHotstar streaming rights deal already in place.
Delhi court permits 'Dhurandhar 2' run
The Delhi High Court is letting Dhurandhar 2 stay in theaters while both sides try to sort things out through mediation.
The filmmakers have been asked to keep detailed records of all earnings since its March 19 release, just to keep things transparent as the case moves forward.
As it stands, streaming might not happen until at least mid-May.