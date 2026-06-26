Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' earns ₹1,813.38cr worldwide 100-day run

Ensemble cast and extended 'Dhurandhar' releases

The cast is stacked with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

Yami Gautam gave a sweet shout-out to her husband Aditya Dhar for staying humble despite all the hype.

For fans who can't get enough, extended versions called Dhurandhar: Raw And Undekha (Part 1) dropped on Netflix and Raw & Undekha - The Revenge dropped on JioHotstar this May and June, so there's even more Dhurandhar to binge.