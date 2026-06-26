Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' earns ₹1,813.38cr worldwide 100-day run
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just wrapped up an epic 100 days in theaters, raking in a massive ₹1,813.38 crore worldwide.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and released on March 19, the film picks up the high-stakes spy story from where the first movie left off, following Hamza Ali Mazari as he balances life as a Karachi gang leader and his secret identity as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Ensemble cast and extended 'Dhurandhar' releases
The cast is stacked with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.
Yami Gautam gave a sweet shout-out to her husband Aditya Dhar for staying humble despite all the hype.
For fans who can't get enough, extended versions called Dhurandhar: Raw And Undekha (Part 1) dropped on Netflix and Raw & Undekha - The Revenge dropped on JioHotstar this May and June, so there's even more Dhurandhar to binge.