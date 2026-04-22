Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' nets nearly £4.39 million in UK.
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just broke records in the UK becoming the top-earning Indian film there with nearly £4.39 million, edging past Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
It's a pretty big moment, since Khan's films usually lead the charts.
'Dhurandhar' series crosses 3,000 cr globally
Globally, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹3,000 crore, making it the first Indian series to hit that mark.
For streaming, JioHotstar snagged the OTT rights for around ₹150 crore, a switch from the first movie's Netflix release.
The story follows Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who finds himself tangled more deeply in Karachi's underworld.