Singh's 'Dhurandhar' opens in Japan after over ₹1,307 cr success
Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar just landed in Japanese theaters (July 10, 2026) after breaking records at home.
Since its India release last December, the film has raked in over ₹1,307 crore worldwide and is being praised for raising the bar for Bollywood spy movies.
Ranveer plays undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, taking on Karachi's underworld and a formidable villain played by Akshaye Khanna.
Singh calls 'Dhurandhar' biggest Indian movie
Before the Japan launch, Ranveer sent a warm video invite calling Dhurandhar "the biggest Indian movie of all time," and thanked Japanese fans for their love for Indian films.
Jio Studios chimed in too: "The roar that shook India... now echoes through Japan."
If you're into action-packed thrillers with heart, this one might be worth checking out.