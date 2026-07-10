Singh's 'Dhurandhar' opens in Japan after over ₹1,307 cr success

Singh calls 'Dhurandhar' biggest Indian movie

Before the Japan launch, Ranveer sent a warm video invite calling Dhurandhar "the biggest Indian movie of all time," and thanked Japanese fans for their love for Indian films.

Jio Studios chimed in too: "The roar that shook India... now echoes through Japan."

If you're into action-packed thrillers with heart, this one might be worth checking out.