Singh's 'Dhurandhar' series reportedly planning theatrical BTS film this year

'Dhurandhar' BTS marks Indian theatrical 1st

This new release includes never-seen-before footage and candid interviews with Ranveer, Arjun Rampal, and director Aditya Dhar.

It's the first time an Indian film is getting this kind of theatrical BTS treatment, and BTS footage is being kept off social media until it hits the big screen.

Meanwhile, you can catch Dhurandhar on Netflix and its sequel on JioHotstar if you want to binge before the BTS drops.