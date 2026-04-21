Singh's 'Dhurandhar' series reportedly planning theatrical BTS film this year
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar series is reportedly planning to release a special behind-the-scenes (BTS) feature film in theaters later this year.
After the success of Dhurandhar and the record-breaking run of Dhurandhar two, fans will get an inside look at how the action-packed spy saga came together.
'Dhurandhar' BTS marks Indian theatrical 1st
This new release includes never-seen-before footage and candid interviews with Ranveer, Arjun Rampal, and director Aditya Dhar.
It's the first time an Indian film is getting this kind of theatrical BTS treatment, and BTS footage is being kept off social media until it hits the big screen.
Meanwhile, you can catch Dhurandhar on Netflix and its sequel on JioHotstar if you want to binge before the BTS drops.