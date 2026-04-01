Singh's 'Dhurandhar' set for Japan July 10 2026 with trailer

Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' grosses ₹1780.82cr worldwide

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge brings together big names like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has been making waves online.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie has already raked in ₹1,780.82 crore worldwide in just 41 days, safe to say it's been a hit at home!