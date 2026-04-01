Singh's 'Dhurandhar' set for Japan July 10 2026 with trailer
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's action-packed spy film Dhurandhar is set to premiere in Japan on July 10, 2026.
After a strong run in India, the makers are rolling out a fresh trailer and poster just for Japanese audiences, hoping to ride the recent wave of interest in Indian action movies and give the film's global earnings an extra push.
Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' grosses ₹1780.82cr worldwide
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge brings together big names like Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has been making waves online.
Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie has already raked in ₹1,780.82 crore worldwide in just 41 days, safe to say it's been a hit at home!