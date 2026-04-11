Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹1,700cr worldwide with India leading
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of crossing ₹1,700 crore worldwide, with most of its earnings coming from Indian audiences and a solid boost from overseas fans.
Even after 23 days in theaters, it's still pulling big crowds: just on April 10, it made more than ₹8 crore across thousands of shows.
'Dhurandhar 2' targets 3rd-highest Indian gross
Now, Dhurandhar 2 is aiming to outdo Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹1,742 crore) and claim the spot as the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever.
It still trails behind all-time giants, but with no major competition until April 16, its strong run continues.
If you're into epic blockbusters starring Ranveer Singh (plus Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal), this one's clearly making history.