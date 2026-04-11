Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears ₹1,700cr worldwide with India leading Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of crossing ₹1,700 crore worldwide, with most of its earnings coming from Indian audiences and a solid boost from overseas fans.

Even after 23 days in theaters, it's still pulling big crowds: just on April 10, it made more than ₹8 crore across thousands of shows.