Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' reaches ₹960cr in India after discounts

Jio and B62 expect 'Dhurandhar' ₹965cr

Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie is expected to cross ₹965 crore by this weekend. But getting to that iconic ₹1,000 crore mark means it needs another ₹25 crore—a tough ask with current trends.

Thanks to smart pricing, though, its earnings feel like what you'd expect from nearly five crore viewers, making it one of 2026's biggest hits.