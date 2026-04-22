Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' reaches ₹960cr in India after discounts
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still packing theaters, boosted by fresh ticket discounts that gave its fifth Tuesday a surprising lift, matching Saturday's numbers and even topping Monday.
By April 22, 2026, the film's total Indian box office has reached a huge ₹960 crore.
Jio and B62 expect 'Dhurandhar' ₹965cr
Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie is expected to cross ₹965 crore by this weekend. But getting to that iconic ₹1,000 crore mark means it needs another ₹25 crore—a tough ask with current trends.
Thanks to smart pricing, though, its earnings feel like what you'd expect from nearly five crore viewers, making it one of 2026's biggest hits.