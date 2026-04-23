Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tops Indian film box office ANZ Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge just made history: it's now the top-earning Indian movie ever in Australia and New Zealand.

As of April 23, 2026, it pulled in A$8.255 million (about ₹77 crore) in Australia and NZ$1.295 million (roughly ₹7 crore) across the Tasman.