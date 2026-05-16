Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tops Netflix Pakistan amid fan rush Entertainment May 16, 2026

Ranveer Singh's latest action film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shot straight to the top of Netflix trends in Pakistan after dropping on May 14.

The hype was so real that, according to content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, fans rushing to watch it at midnight even caused some temporary server hiccups.