Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tops Netflix Pakistan amid fan rush
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest action film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shot straight to the top of Netflix trends in Pakistan after dropping on May 14.
The hype was so real that, according to content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui, fans rushing to watch it at midnight even caused some temporary server hiccups.
JioHotstar 'Dhurandhar 2' ₹1,363 cr worldwide
On its JioHotstar premiere in India, Dhurandhar 2 had already pulled in over ₹1,363 crore worldwide since its March release in India (pretty impressive for a sequel).
Indian fans can catch it on JioHotstar starting June 4.
The franchise is gaining buzz for its slick action scenes and Singh's standout performances.