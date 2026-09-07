Singh's leaked 'Pralay' look surfaces as Priyadarshan debuts in Bollywood
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new look from his upcoming film Pralay just leaked online, and fans are buzzing.
He's rocking long hair and rugged stubble on a gritty Mumbai set, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, who's stepping into Bollywood for the first time with this movie.
Singh producing 'Pralay' due H2 2027
The leaked pictures reveal a post-apocalyptic Mumbai: think muddy streets, abandoned cars, and total chaos.
Directed by Jai Mehta (of Lootere fame), Pralay is set in a zombie-infested future after a pandemic.
Fun fact: Ranveer isn't just starring; he's also producing the film for the first time.
The movie is still filming and is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2027, following his Dhurandhar franchise success.