Singh's zombie thriller 'Pralay' moves production from Australia to Mumbai
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta, was originally planned in Australia, but now the shoot has been moved to Mumbai.
The switch happened because of both personal and logistical hurdles for the team.
Singh cites Padukone, Australia permit problems
Singh wanted to stay closer to his wife, Deepika Padukone, especially since they welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024 and recently announced another baby on the way.
At the same time, getting permits for some Australian locations turned out to be tricky.
Move keeps 'Pralay' feasible, retains VFX
Even with this location shift, Pralay will keep its grand post-apocalyptic vibe and heavy VFX.
The team and Singh agreed on the move so production could stay on track, and the move was making the shoot more feasible for the production.