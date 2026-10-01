Sinha and Iqbal to star in 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who married in June 2024, are starring together as leads for the first time since their union in Tu Hai Meri Kiran.
The movie, now releasing on October 23, 2026, is directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana.
Expect a story that dives into love and obsession.
Sinha and Iqbal's private home wedding
After seven years together, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in a private ceremony at home.
Their wedding turned into a mini Bollywood reunion with stars like Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur joining the celebrations.
All eyes are now on their first feature film as leads together since their union, Tu Hai Meri Kiran.