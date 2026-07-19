Sinha criticizes police removal, backs Wangchuk's NEET hunger strike
Bollywood's Sonakshi Sinha is standing with engineer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who's on a 21-day hunger strike protesting the NEET exam paper leak.
After police removed Wangchuk from his peaceful protest, Sinha called the move "not right" and praised everyone keeping things nonviolent.
She urged students to stick to peaceful ways as they gear up for a big march to Parliament on July 20.
Wangchuk refuses food, gains celebrity support
Wangchuk is refusing food and medication even after being hospitalized by police, staying firm on his demands for action against the NEET leak and calling for the education minister to step down.
His protest has sparked major support online, with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Shabana Azmi also backing calls for change through unity and nonviolence.