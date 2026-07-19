Sinha criticizes police removal, backs Wangchuk's NEET hunger strike

Bollywood's Sonakshi Sinha is standing with engineer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who's on a 21-day hunger strike protesting the NEET exam paper leak.

After police removed Wangchuk from his peaceful protest, Sinha called the move "not right" and praised everyone keeping things nonviolent.

She urged students to stick to peaceful ways as they gear up for a big march to Parliament on July 20.