Sinha defends 'Dhurandhar' role amid criticism over remarks about Hindus

'Dhurandhar' sequel deepens geopolitical drama

The first Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever after its December release, following Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi's underworld. The sequel picks up with his mission against a terror network in Pakistan.

The original film's plot wove in real-life events such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks. With stars like Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt joining the cast, the film dives deeper into geopolitical drama.