Sinha defends 'Dhurandhar' role amid criticism over remarks about Hindus
Vivek Sinha, who played Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, addressed criticism over his character's remarks about Hindus.
When a viewer questioned his choice, Sinha explained that films mirror society and actors need to take on challenging roles, saying we have to show tough realities without targeting real people.
He highlighted the importance of keeping stories authentic when exploring complex issues.
'Dhurandhar' sequel deepens geopolitical drama
The first Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever after its December release, following Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi's underworld. The sequel picks up with his mission against a terror network in Pakistan.
The original film's plot wove in real-life events such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks. With stars like Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt joining the cast, the film dives deeper into geopolitical drama.