Sinha, Iqbal team up in thriller 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'
Entertainment
Instead of going the usual romance route, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are teaming up for the thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran.
Zaheer said he's worked really hard on this character, and he wanted something more creatively challenging.
This marks a big step for him after his debut with Salman Khan's support.
'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' explores possessiveness
Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores complicated relationship dynamics: Zaheer plays a possessive lover opposite Sonakshi's character.
The story is a fresh change from classic romantic films.