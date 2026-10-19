Sinha reacts after Shroff's car attack in Mumbai, driver injured

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has spoken out after Tiger Shroff's car was attacked in Mumbai at around 7pm on Sunday.

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of Mumbai's Juhu police station when three men on a motorcycle reportedly arrived, with two allegedly opening fire while the third waited on the bike, at the car as Shroff was heading home from a football match.

While his driver was injured, Shroff himself is OK.