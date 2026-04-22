Sinha says 'Assi' on Zee5 April 17 echoes 'Thappad' purpose

Sinha: 'Assi' drew 1.2 million despite criticism

Sinha called Indian audiences "very diverse palate," even if their tastes are often underestimated.

He admitted reviews shaped how Assi was received: some found it "disturbing," which may have put off some viewers. Still, over 1.2 million people watched it in theaters, which he found encouraging.

He also opened up about how tough it is to make socially impactful films: they're harder to fund and release than mainstream movies, but he believes they're worth the effort.