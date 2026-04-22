Sinha says 'Assi' on Zee5 April 17 echoes 'Thappad' purpose
Entertainment
Anubhav Sinha's new film, Assi, dropped on Zee5 on April 17. He shared that he wants to make movies that actually mean something and connect with people, just like his earlier film Thappad.
Sinha feels Indian cinema needs more projects that spark real conversations.
Sinha: 'Assi' drew 1.2 million despite criticism
Sinha called Indian audiences "very diverse palate," even if their tastes are often underestimated.
He admitted reviews shaped how Assi was received: some found it "disturbing," which may have put off some viewers. Still, over 1.2 million people watched it in theaters, which he found encouraging.
He also opened up about how tough it is to make socially impactful films: they're harder to fund and release than mainstream movies, but he believes they're worth the effort.