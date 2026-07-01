Sinha wins at Cannes Independent Shorts with 'For My Ela'
Entertainment
Mallika Prasad Sinha just picked up the Best Indie Short award at the 12th Cannes Independent Shorts for her film For My Ela.
After its first public screening at the 14th Mumbai International Short Film Festival and winning a top award at the Bangalore Short Film Festival, her story about resilience (especially inspired by the people of Spiti Valley) has clearly struck a chord.
Sinha rewrote script amid Spiti floods
For My Ela dives into environmental issues and gives nature a voice.
Filming in Spiti Valley wasn't easy: extreme weather and flash floods forced Sinha to rewrite parts of the script and adapt on the go.
Despite all that, she said the support and recognition from audiences have been incredibly encouraging, showing how meaningful this project has been for her.