Sink joins Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' as Jean Grey
Sadie Sink is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stepping in as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The movie has been a box office favorite this year, and it's not just about Spider-Man: it's also setting up the next big X-Men chapter.
Sink shared that joining Marvel feels exciting and she's looking forward to what comes next for her character.
Sink confirms Jean Grey return
Sink confirmed she'll be back as Jean Grey in Jake Schreier's upcoming X-Men film, which is coming probably in 2028.
She talked about how playing Jean means exploring a lot of inner struggles and what it's like to have powers that aren't always easy to handle.
Even though she hasn't met her future co-stars yet (like Kit Connor as Cyclops), Sink said she can't wait to dive deeper into the role.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in theaters if you want to catch her debut!