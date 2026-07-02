Sink says watching 'Stranger Things' finale with brother was bittersweet
Entertainment
Sadie Sink, who played Max Mayfield on Stranger Things, shared how emotional it was to watch the series finale with her brother: "He started crying and then I started crying... It was just completely bittersweet," she told Nylon.
The final episode dropped in 2025, marking the end of a major chapter for both fans and cast.
Sink reflects on 'Stranger Things' growth
Joining the show in 2017, Sink says Stranger Things saw her through so many phases of growing up.
She admitted it wasn't always easy ("Sometimes you don't feel like you can have any complaints or struggles") but having support made all the difference.
Since the show ended, she's taken on new roles like Romeo and Juliet in London, but plans to head back to New York soon.